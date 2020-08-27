ALERT: UN Police Training Center is in… China!
Police Services can be replaced by UN Police!
police.un.org/en
Chinese Police Officers!
Brought to you by BLM and the NWO!
UN Police Training Center Is In #China & HQ is in New York & Has Aligned With UN Military (R2P)
All controlled by UN Security Council
Major Cities Defunding Police Forces Plan to Request UN Police Officers To Take Their Place To “Keep Order”@POTUS @GenFlynn @TrudeauMustGo19 https://t.co/KBT8sKzhW8 pic.twitter.com/PmzXzr3DWm
— Liberty Times & Politics (@dmills3710) August 26, 2020
The Thursday Death-blow. But who didn’t know this was coming, in fact already here?
.
GOFUKYOU! COMMIE INC.
Hegelian Dialectic folks…