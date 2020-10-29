Major train derailment forces schools and businesses to evacuate in Texas community

A major train derailment in a Southeast Texas community has forced schools and businesses to evacuate.

The train derailed on tracks in Mauriceville, a small community about 100 miles east of Houston, on Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Drone photos show train cars crumpled on tracks along a state highway.

A total of 25 cars derailed, including 15 loaded with chemical products, officials said. Four cars leaked a petroleum product not considered a risk to residents, but a fifth car was leaking a corrosive product that emergency responders worked to contain, officials said.

County officials asked schools, businesses and residents within a mile of the site to evacuate. Those a half-mile beyond the evacuation area had to shelter in place. The evacuation affected about 600 people.

The derailment knocked out power for more than 2,300 customers, the Orange Leader reported.

The newspaper published video of the accident.

Hazmat crews, firefighters, the sheriff’s office and other agencies responded to the scene.

No injuries had been reported Thursday. Officials have not released information about the cause of the derailment.

