Majority of Canadian Parliament Sides With Trudeau’s Tyranny – Vote to UPHOLD Unprecedented Emergencies Act After Protesters Beaten and Shackled

On Monday night, the Canadian Parliament voted 185-151 to uphold Prime Minister Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Democracy killed by the Canadian Parliament Go home Canada, your drunk https://t.co/1szHZgMH5N — Ⓑig Ⓑang Ⓒoming (@BBCPropaganda) February 22, 2022

The emergency powers will now remain in effect for at least the next 3 weeks, if not more, as Trudeau attempts to hunt down trucker convoy participants who escaped his grasp during this weekend’s brutal crackdowns.

Monday’s party-line vote saw every member of the New Democrat Party (NDP) and the Liberal Party band together to uphold Trudeau’s unprecedented use of the act, beating out Conservatives and Bloc Quebec, who all opposed.

Immediately after the tally was announced, Conservative Leader Candace Bergen asked to issue a motion for Parliament to reconvene and look again at repealing the Emergencies Act, but she was quickly interrupted by House Leader Mark Holland, who tried to shut her down and quickly adjourn the session.

Despite smearing several officials earlier in the day for their intentions to vote against him, Trudeau and most of his Cabinet did not even show up to the late-night vote.

Before the voting began, one MP attempted to clarify if Liberals had made the session into a “confidence vote,” which would leave the possibility of a sudden election if they did not fall in line. Since Trudeau was nowhere to be found, House Leader Mark Holland was forced to answer the question, which he apparently was not too happy about.

“Mr. Speaker, I appreciate the debate, but it’s time to vote,” he said, sitting back down immediately as the room boos loudly.

The Conservatives ask whether the vote on the Emergencies Act is a confidence vote. Trudeau’s Liberals refuse to answer. Justin Trudeau did not bother to show up for the vote. pic.twitter.com/mB6FtMKU13 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 22, 2022

