Man, 26, who filmed himself licking toiletries in Walmart charged with making terrorist threat

Daily Mail

A 26-year-old man who filmed himself licking toiletries in Walmart while taunting, ‘who’s scared of coronavirus,’ has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

Cody Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, Missouri, uploaded the video to Snapchat on March 11 and was charged on Tuesday with ‘knowingly causing a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed.’

Warrenton police said they had received complaints from around the world including the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands and said it takes these concerns ‘extremely seriously.’

Pfister, who has previous convictions for burglary and theft, is the latest to get into trouble with the law in a worrying trend seeing younger generations mocking the deadly virus on social media.

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8150601/Man-26-filmed-licking-toiletries-Walmart-charged-making-terrorist-threat.html