Posted: December 2, 2020 Categories: Videos Man Aggressively Harasses Woman For Not Wearing Mask At Hobby Lobby The Scoop Dec 1, 2020
9 thoughts on “Man Aggressively Harasses Woman For Not Wearing Mask At Hobby Lobby”
Dude, take a lesson from the woman because she KNOWS she doesn’t have to wear a mask like everyone else. Ever heard of the little word NO?!
All I know is it would have really sucked for this faggot if that were my wife and I just happen to come around the isle at the time he advanced on her as she was telling him to back off
He would have been able to retrieve his teeth in about 2-3 days after he shit them out
This weirdo better watch his actions
These women might just have a give no fuks asshole for a husband like me
Think twice before attacking someone’s family , the life you save could be your own
Notice this coward went after a female
Because any self respecting male would have ended this shit , and this fag would have had to pick up the pieces of his failed life
I’d even come to the aid of someone getting harassed like this , even if I didn’t know her
Nice, what else need be said!
Dude
Lay off the shorts and flowered shirts
LMFAO
He looks like his mommy dresses him 🙂
What a squishy-cheeked lispy faggot pretending he has some kind of authority. Knocking his teeth out would be doing his boyfriend a favor, EOS!
Hahahaha
Dammit
I didn’t think of that :-}
🙂
LOL!
Good one!
Probably wouldn’t have known his chiclets fell out the other end.
Was hoping the guy they walked past would have at least said something like “HEY!!! LEAVE HER THE ______ ALONE!!!
I’d have loved to! 🙂
Funny folk like that don’t expect orders barked as such, and I do enjoy their body language as a result. {snicker snicker}
Oh man I wish that would happen to me, I’d go all west side on him (people from chitcago know what I am talking about) LOL