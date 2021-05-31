May 30, 2021
Police are investigating a new act of suspected anti-Semitism at a Century City synagogue, where surveillance video captured a man trying to throw a block of concrete through two windows. https://abc7.la/34z5x8x
3 thoughts on “Man caught on camera trying to throw concrete block through Century City synagogue windows”
The sleazebags just love to hype anything as “anti-semitism” because they just love to play the victim. I guess this guy is anti-restaurant too because he broke a window at a restaurant first. They don’t know who this person was, why he was breaking windows, but it has to be “anti-semitism” because…….COVID!
Now don’t tell me…. was he Jewish? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
ATTACK…. all weather is severe. all talk of delivering justice is terrorist threats.. everything said or done about the J O O is an attack. all pieces of string are nooses. any word of dissatisfaction from a White is racist…. this intolerance will not stand in our…. democracy…. I never read 1984 but I’m pretty sure this is what he meant by double speak… Going just by their respective Black’s Law Dictionary definitions, … “Person” means an individual, a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, association, trust, unincorporated organization, or other legal entity or organization, or a Government body…. I copy pasted that. when they have there own definition of the word Person… there’s not a whole lot working in our favor.