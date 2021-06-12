June 11th, 2021.
NBC Boston
Video Shows Pickup Crash Into Boat; Passed-Out Driver Said He’d Gotten COVID Shot
June 7, 2021
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/driver-passes-out-after-getting-covid-shot-narrowly-misses-hitting-2-people/2399644/
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
June 11th, 2021.
NBC Boston
Video Shows Pickup Crash Into Boat; Passed-Out Driver Said He’d Gotten COVID Shot
June 7, 2021
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/driver-passes-out-after-getting-covid-shot-narrowly-misses-hitting-2-people/2399644/