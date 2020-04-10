Posted: April 10, 2020 Categories: Videos Man Dragged Off Bus In Philadelphia For Not Wearing A Mask ICE CORLEONE Apr 10, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Man Dragged Off Bus In Philadelphia For Not Wearing A Mask”
All too eager to enFORCE as much overreach as they can. I have noticed videos from all over the country showing different versions of intensifying aggression from the state and it’s good squads. Whether it be pugs or city/state beurocrats. How will you react when they do this to your kids or yourself?