One thought on “Man Dragged Off Bus In Philadelphia For Not Wearing A Mask

  1. All too eager to enFORCE as much overreach as they can. I have noticed videos from all over the country showing different versions of intensifying aggression from the state and it’s good squads. Whether it be pugs or city/state beurocrats. How will you react when they do this to your kids or yourself?

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*