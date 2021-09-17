Man in a mask with an I’m vaccinated pin chases woman around Target for not wearing a mask while bragging about his wife being a doctor. This is peak coronabro. pic.twitter.com/Gbe1qQ3iF3
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021
Posted: September 17, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Man in a mask with an I’m vaccinated pin”
He should have been followed out of the store and had his teeth knocked down his throat. “Don’t worry sir, your wife is a doctor, I’m sure she can nurse your wounds you f***ing wimp!”