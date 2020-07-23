Man Invokes ‘Religious Exemption’ To Refuse Mask At Kroger

This is a very good video. The guy successfully invokes a ‘religious exemption’ for face masks & refers to the 1964 civil rights act (a federal law). This gentleman serves as a very good example for others on how to deal effectively with store management. He successfully asserted his rights confidently, yet calmly, without getting into a volatile confrontation.

In the video description he links to these to printable documents:

Notice how the female store clerk touches, rubs & adjusts the front of her mask countless times during their conversation before the manager arrives. This study proves that the outside of the face mask has the most germs on it. As Dr. David Lang of Wisconsin points out, a face mask is “basically a giant Petri dish you have strapped to your face”.

As one YouTube commenter so aptly points out, “As she touches her mask 10-15 times during the conversation, her hands on her face/mask, then she’s handing out mask to others her germs on the masks contaminating them! Pure insanity. She’s hot and fanning her face because she can’t breath!”

Here’s the video.

