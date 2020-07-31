Man knifed in back at Portland protest: ‘I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist’





A videographer knifed near the scene of a protest outside Portland’s federal courthouse said Wednesday he was nearly killed over his right-wing politics and activism.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” said Andrew Duncomb, 25, who films demonstrations and other political events under the moniker “Black Rebel.”

Duncomb, who is Black and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he had traveled last Friday to Portland from his home in Northern California to document the nightly unrest outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and county Justice Center.

He had a specific agenda in mind.

“My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems,” Duncomb said.

