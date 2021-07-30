7 thoughts on “Man Livestreams Moment His Friend Is Found Dead, One Week After Dose 2. No Mandates!

  1. Of course it had absolutely nothing to do with the vaccine! The government loves us, cares about us, and wants us to live healthy with freedom and prosperity! …….that’s enough utter bullshit, I think I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

    Reply

  3. Can’t mandate shit
    And neither can a private corporation
    It’s experimental
    And really wouldn’t matter if it wasn’t
    Still can’t mandate shit
    That’s why all the scare tactics
    Ask the question where does the liabilities lay ? On who?
    Any company that mandates this just layed themselves open for a huge liability suit

    Than it’s
    You didn’t take the shot so we’re firing you … well friends that’s discrimination

    Reply

    1. You are right Glen, that’s it said and done. At lest this guy will not be shooting at you, YOU KNOW HELPING THE BLUE LINE.

      Reply

  5. Speakin’ of vaccines and death… Anyone else noticed that Bill Gates hasn’t surfaced for a while? What’s the fkr up to? I smell a rat. He’s cookin’ up something. Or maybe he’ll be sacrificed, the veritable fall guy. Of maybe he’ll surface as JILL Gates, boobs and all. Whatever it is, we know it will be sprinkled with all manner of deviance feigning deliverance.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*