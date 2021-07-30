Posted: July 30, 2021 Categories: Videos Man Livestreams Moment His Friend Is Found Dead, One Week After Dose 2. No Mandates! Tim Truth July 28th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Man Livestreams Moment His Friend Is Found Dead, One Week After Dose 2. No Mandates!”
Of course it had absolutely nothing to do with the vaccine! The government loves us, cares about us, and wants us to live healthy with freedom and prosperity! …….that’s enough utter bullshit, I think I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
Imagine how many times this is now playing out that is completely covered up and you will never hear about. This is the end result they are looking for!
Can’t mandate shit
And neither can a private corporation
It’s experimental
And really wouldn’t matter if it wasn’t
Still can’t mandate shit
That’s why all the scare tactics
Ask the question where does the liabilities lay ? On who?
Any company that mandates this just layed themselves open for a huge liability suit
Than it’s
You didn’t take the shot so we’re firing you … well friends that’s discrimination
You are right Glen, that’s it said and done. At lest this guy will not be shooting at you, YOU KNOW HELPING THE BLUE LINE.
Speakin’ of vaccines and death… Anyone else noticed that Bill Gates hasn’t surfaced for a while? What’s the fkr up to? I smell a rat. He’s cookin’ up something. Or maybe he’ll be sacrificed, the veritable fall guy. Of maybe he’ll surface as JILL Gates, boobs and all. Whatever it is, we know it will be sprinkled with all manner of deviance feigning deliverance.
