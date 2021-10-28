Posted: October 28, 2021 Categories: Videos Man punches women on subway train Michael Mihas Oct 27, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Man punches women on subway train”
So they’ve pulled it. If it’s the same one I saw yesterday, the man punches the woman in front of her husband and child and the husband just stood there and did nothing. It was awful to see and this was no light punch. I do not know any other details on it.
I saw this video. Pulled because let’s face it, it was ablack guy who punched a white woman in front of her white husband and of course from years of white guilt and subjugation training he did nothing as everyone else did nothing as well but record and humiliate and laugh. This is the future of white people because so many of them feel isolated and alone and know they’ll be set upon in these situations by “POC”. Let’s not forget there are those who laugh as they watch their programs being carried out. Segregation is necessary at times and for certain people. I don’t believe in false unity. Unless people find their circles and utilize them, they’ll be subject to this until their dying day. And so will their children. Don’t take this lightly. In cities like this , it’s no isolated thing.
Yup, she took that solid punch yet her “man” did nothing. Once again they watched and recorded. All she said was chill out.