Man Quit His Job To Go Live Off Grid In An Arizona High Desert Homestead

May 24, 2021
John lives so far off grid it takes him 2 hours to get to the grocery store. Once I heard this I had to go meet him in the Arizona high desert to see for myself how far off grid he was. He started a business called frugal off grid and in less than a year john has build up a nice homestead for himself. He even started a business selling tea called frugal off grid. Living off grid in the Arizona high desert is not easy and John has learned a ton about building a homestead and what it truly takes to live off grid in the Arizona high desert.