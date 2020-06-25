Man Shot in CHAZ/CHOP Wants to Sue Police for Not Responding Fast Enough

A man who was shot in the cop-free Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone now wants to sue the Seattle Police Force for not responding quick enough after his shooting, despite police claiming they were held back by angry crowds when they tried to enter the anarchist commune.

On Friday two were injured, one fatally, in a shooting inside the CHAZ/CHOP autonomous zone. During the shooting, crowds allowed firefighters to enter, but reportedly resisted the entry of the police, and helped the surviving victim to medical treatment where he was placed under intensive care.

The surviving man now wishes to sue the Seattle Police Department for not responding fast enough after he was shot.

In his hospital bed, the man began by explaining, “I was shot in Seattle, in CHAZ, on Friday. The cops left me out there to die.”

He continued, “I somebody in legal or the media to get my story told, and get it out there. I got shot five times–I need you guys’ help.”

