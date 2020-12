This body camera footage from St. George police officers who arrested and pepper sprayed Benjamin Joseph “Joey” Herold on March 13, 2019 after his sister called police saying he was in a mental crisis. Herold’s eye was so damaged from the pepper spray, it had to be removed. He is suing the officers and the city of St. George for alleged civil rights violations.

