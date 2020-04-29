Man With Hands Up Shows Cops He’s Unarmed, Moments Later They Murder Him

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Austin, TX — A video of a police killing in Austin, Texas over the weekend — which witnesses referred to as a murder — was reportedly so disturbing that even the city’s mayor was forced to speak out about it. In the video, a man is seen trying to surrender to police with his hands in the air, moments later, he’d be killed by a police officer firing his AR-15.

“Mike Ramos does not appear to threaten but ends up dead. There’s got to be a better way,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement on Monday. “I’m very disturbed.”

According to police, they responded to a 911 call on Friday about a man possibly doing drugs in an apartment parking lot. Police Chief Brian Manley said officers were investigating reports of people in a car, including an armed man, doing drugs when they encountered Ramos.

Whether or not that man mentioned in the 911 call was Ramos, remains unclear.

Ramos, a 42-year-old Hispanic man was seen in the video exiting the car when ordered by police. As he gets out, he raises his shirt to show officers that he is unarmed. He is seen in the brief video with his hands in the air trying to talk to police.

“I’ve seen the videos that are on social media, and I understand the concern that those have brought forward in our community,” Manley said.

The entire time, Ramos had his hands in the air. He never attempted to get back in the vehicle and had proven to cops that he was unarmed. Ramos was merely talking with the officers, asking them why they were stopping him. Then, without warning, while Ramos still had his hands in the air, a rookie cop opened fire with a beanbag round.

This likely sent Ramos into panic, thinking he was about to be killed. Sadly, he would be right.

After being shot with a beanbag round for no apparent reason, Ramos tried to get away from the threat. He jumps in the car and attempts to drive off. As he attempts to flee, however, another cop, officer Christopher Taylor opens fire with an AR-15, dumping three rounds into the fleeing man, who was only suspected of being a person of interest in an alleged crime.

The shots killed Ramos, who then crashed his car.

When asked if a weapon was found in the car or on Ramos person, the police chief refused to answer, stating only that: “We have many witnesses that have yet to be interviewed and I do not want to put out information that they may not be aware of that would influence or change a statement that they may make.”

While the chief gives these canned responses, anyone who has been a reader of TFTP knows that if there is a gun involved in the incident, almost every single time, that gun is mentioned by cops in their initial statement. In fact, in their initial statement, they had no problem mentioning the alleged gun they say was reported in the 911 call.

As for the mayor, he says there are many questions still unanswered.

“We must respond to this moment and also to the fear, anxiety and lack of confidence expressed by communities of color,” Adler said. “This incident happens against the backdrop of investigations and assessments of the department that must also be full, transparent, concluded and reported.”

After the killing, protesters took to the scene of the shooting, chanting, “APD are murderers.”

While we can’t speak to all the officers, it appears from the video that at least one officer on the APD has committed murder. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Austin has since released a statement, demanding the chief’s resignation and that officer Taylor be arrested.

“We the members of LULAC District 12 are shocked at the blatant killing of Mr. Ramos,” said Gavino Fernandez Jr., LULAC District 12 leader. “These are too many murders under Chief Manley and enough is enough. ¡Ya basta!”

As the video shows, after he was killed, the woman filming was warned by a male companion off camera not to approach the police.

“If they just shot him for no reason, don’t go near them, because they might shoot you too,” he said.

This is the state of policing in America.

Below is that disturbing video.

Free Thought Project