‘Mandatory Covid-19 Testing, Quarantine & Lockdown’ Reported in Ventura CA

Back in May, a clip went viral in which Ventura County, CA Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said that people would be removed from their homes for quarantine in case of a coronavirus outbreak. (That video is below.) It caused so much controversy that Dr. Levin backtracked, and on 5/8/20 he assured people that “We have no intention of taking people from the environments they feel safe and comfortable in.”

Now in that very same county, a photograph of a letter (below) has been posted on social media stating that a Ventura apartment complex is on mandatory lockdown.

We have reached out to the property manager to determine if the letter is legitimate. The woman listed on the letter is indeed listed as the manager of the property on the Ventura County website. The property is a large public housing apartment complex, “seven stories tall with 75 affordable units.”.

The letter states, in part:

“Dear residents, due to the recent covid19 outbreak at The Palms Building, The Ventura County Public Health Department has ordered MANDATORY Covid-19 testing and quarantine.”

The letter continues, “all residents must quarantine in their unit until test results are received… Except for essential workers, no one will be able to enter or exit the building during the lockdown. Security personnel will be posted on all entrances of the building 24 hours 7 days a week. All resident card keys will be deactivated during the lockdown.”

It concludes, “Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these challenging times. Stay safe by keeping your distance and wearing a mask.”

Here’s the letter:

A California apartment building initiates lockdown, mandatory COVID testing and quarantine. pic.twitter.com/pwt2bqzdrd — sally (@sallyKP) July 22, 2020

Dr. Levin is shady and contradictory to say the least. At first, to his credit, he refused to issue a mandatory face mask order in Ventura County and listed no less than 14 medical studies to back up his rationale. [See: “Arguments Against Wearing A Face Mask” by Ventura County CA Health Officer.] But Levin later caved: Ventura CA Health Officer Does 180 Degree ‘Flip-Flop’ On Masks, Vows To Obey CA Governor.

Just this week, Ventura health officials told a local newspaper that they plan to double the number of their ‘contact tracers’ from 40 to 83.

Here’s the original video of Levin which garnered so much controversy:

WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating pic.twitter.com/e5RC7dCO7o — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) May 6, 2020

Mandatory Covid Testing, Quarantine & Lockdown' Reported in Ventura CA 'No one will be able to enter or exit the building during the lockdown. Security personnel will be posted on all entrances of the building. All resident card keys will be deactivated"https://t.co/8me8YHQGix pic.twitter.com/qfaLYN4sLP — Victor (@Victor47502531) July 22, 2020

The following is a post we published on 5/8/20, wherein Dr. Levin assured people that “We have no intention of taking people from the environments they feel safe and comfortable in.”

Amid International Backlash, Ventura County CA Public Health Officer Seeks to “set the record straight. The County of Ventura is not removing people from their homes.”

Dr. Robert Levin, Public Health Officer of Ventura county CA, recently came under fire after televised video clips of him went viral. He sought to “set the record straight.” You can read his statement below. The original video clip which caused all the controversy is also below.

On another issue, to his credit Dr. Levin refused to issue a mandatory face-mask order in Ventura county, and backed up his decision with solid medical evidence.

From the Ventura County, CA Facebook page, posted on 5/8/20 at 1:34pm:

Doctor Levin’s recent comments have gone viral and he wants to set the record straight. The County of Ventura is not removing people from their homes. We have alternative options if needed. Here’s a statement from Doctor Levin.

“What I would like to say to those people who interpreted what I said as forcibly pulling people from their homes if they become COVID positive is that if I conveyed that, it was a mistake on my part and I apologize for that. I am sensitive to that as well. We have no intention of taking people from the environments they feel safe and comfortable in. To demonstrate our past actions, because they speak louder than words, we have managed over 600 people in our county with COVID-19 and we have not forcibly removed anyone from their home or wherever they wanted to be. We have removed about 7 of our seniors who were living in Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) and had them admitted to one of our hospitals. This was to protect the other seniors and to observe those hospitalized for worsening of their symptoms. If COVID establishes itself in a LTCF (a nursing home), it can kill dozens as it did in Washington State. We also placed two homeless people who were COVID positive in a motel because they wanted to return to a crowded camp in the river bottom. Virtually everyone wants to stay in their home. It is safest when such a person can have their own room and bathroom but many of our COVID cases have not been so fortunate. When that is the case, our Communicable Disease nurses find ways of keeping them in their home such that it is still safe for the others who are there.” – Doctor Robert Levin, Public Health Officer County of Ventura.

The facebook link is here: https://www.facebook.com/CountyOfVentura/posts/2560247344198042

