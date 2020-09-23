Mandatory Mask Wearing Is Silent Terrorism Meant for Psychological Submission

Lew Rockwell – by Gary D. Barnett

“If you are too weak to give yourselves your own law, then a tyrant shall lay his yoke upon you and say:” Obey! Clench your teeth and obey!” “And all good and evil shall be drowned in obedience to him.”

Friedrich Nietzsche

Since when is depriving the body and mind of oxygen, and breathing in expelled carbon dioxide (CO2) good for the health of humans? Since when is wearing a partial face covering that is multiple times more porous than can protect against any virus penetration helpful? Since when is hiding all expression from others not psychologically damaging? Since when is it legitimate and not hypocritical for the state to outlaw Muslim women from wearing head and face coverings that are part of their culture, and in the same breath force all Americans to cover their faces with a mask? Since when does any politician have any right to dictate to an entire population that they have to wear masks or any other type of clothing? Since when in this day and age did absolute slavery of all become a mainstay of American society?

Forced mask wearing due to political control over people is a major aspect of the tyrannical response to this fraudulent virus ‘pandemic.’ Social distancing, forced testing, quarantines, mandated business closings, temperature checks, mass surveillance, and any number of other atrocious invasions of privacy are all demeaning and oppressive, but the state and local orders supported by the national political and ‘health’ organizations to wear masks, is especially instructive of the real agenda sought. That agenda is as clear as day, and is being implemented not only as a test of mass societal compliance, but also to force people apart and to remove closeness, expression, and emotion from the human psyche. This is a purposeful state exercise with the intent of destroying the spirit of the American public, leaving only a society of unfeeling and obedient drones awaiting the next order handed down from on high.

As bad as the ruling and political class’s totalitarian response to this so-called emergency has been, it pales in comparison to the pathetic reaction by the people of this country. For a population that has long claimed superiority status over all others on earth, thinking that they were exceptional, most all bowed down to false state authority as if they were slaves bowing to a master. This is akin to a religious reaction that could only be possible if the people now believe that the state is God. Why else would so many voluntarily allow themselves and their families to be destroyed by complying with orders to not work to sustain their livelihoods? Why would so many be humiliated at every turn because they were too frightened to question such draconian measures being implemented without even a trace of truth evident. How could the very people that have had their lives purposely destroyed by the state they sanction and support, ignore all the lies that have been exposed over and over again about this pandemic hoax? How could any thinking human not be able to see the absurd nature of this scam called Covid-19? How does any population in mass get to this sorry state of ignorance?

The state’s gaining compliance of mandatory mask wearing is the ultimate test of herd acquiescence to rule, and will be used as the gauge by the claimed elite ruling authority to see just how far the state can go in its efforts to subdue the American public. It will also act as a guide for all future atrocities planned by the monsters at the top of the control pyramid. This will include the timing of the release of the coming poisonous and deadly Covid vaccine. When most everyone is more frightened of this fake virus than losing all freedoms, the vaccine will magically appear. That will happen in the next few months, unless it is made available right before the farcical presidential election to enhance the chances of the incumbent. Regardless of when it is released, it will be based on a political decision, not on any impossible efficacy of the tainted concoction designed to harm in order to advance a particular agenda.

This entire fiasco and long-planned manufactured pandemic has been staged in order to initiate and perpetuate a global reset that will include cataclysmic changes to all humanity. This requires economic destruction worldwide, total population conformity, a new and restructured monetary system, mass tracking and tracing to gain a total surveillance state worldwide, and a controlled technocratic infrastructure buildup beginning in all large cities, with expansion outward over time. The U.S. is the head of the snake, and when the U.S. power elites gain total control of this population, the rest of the world will fall in line. That is why Americans are the best chance the world has at this time to avoid this oligarchic global dictatorial overthrow, but currently, this is one of the least resistant and weakest populations on earth. This dynamic will have to change before any successful dissent can take shape.

The first order of business should be the elimination of all mandated mask wearing. This could be easily accomplished if large numbers of people simply quit wearing masks. In any free society, wearing or not wearing a mask for faux protection would be up to each and every individual. If any real private business chose to require it or not, that would be their choice, but no one would be required by government at any level to wear or not wear any face covering. In other words, no one should comply with any government order issued by any threat of force. Since government does unfortunately exist, it could legitimately suggest ideas for the public, but without any assigned requirements whatsoever. That would leave the governing system emasculated, as it should be. In the far distant past, when the people of this country understood the necessity and sanctity of freedom, the government in areas of restriction of the people was left impotent.

As I wrote recently in this article:

“Power and control are the underlying aspects and core convictions of all government action. The government, even though the more powerful ruling class of banking, corporate, and wealthy claimed elites control it, is the enforcement arm of the real power. Government therefore, is the closest to the people, and by tearing down government power, the top tier of the ruling class become exposed and vulnerable, and more unprotected. So mass resistance against government can lead to tearing down the system of power and control, and help to lead us back to more freedom and less oppression.”

Complacency and conformity are useless, and will lead only to servitude. The time for action is now or never.

