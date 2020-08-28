Aug 27, 2020
A Mandatory Vaccine has been made for everyone worldwide, only a few are left who haven’t been forced to take it. Kain is getting out of the city, remembering how everything quickly changed into a cashless society and all our movements, data was tracked..
Mandatory Vaccine is the second part to Masked Agenda a series of Sci-Fi short films set in a dystopian future.
One thought on “Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film”
What a grand job he does of telling us how bad things are, how we’ve been done to in the most atrocious ways. Then he ends with a final question:
“I can’t do this on my own. Together we are stronger. I need you; will you wake up?”
How much more “awake” can we get?!! Tyranny is at the door. They’re poisoning us and stealing our children. They’re stepping on our lives, robbing us, enslaving us, killing us. They’re attempting to muzzle the world!! Should not he have asked: “Will you fight? Will you take up arms and fight with me?!!”
Man, this is tiptoed around like the plague.
