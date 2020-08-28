Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film





A Mandatory Vaccine has been made for everyone worldwide, only a few are left who haven’t been forced to take it. Kain is getting out of the city, remembering how everything quickly changed into a cashless society and all our movements, data was tracked..

Mandatory Vaccine is the second part to Masked Agenda a series of Sci-Fi short films set in a dystopian future.