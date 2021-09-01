Manhunt For 15-Year-Old Gunman After At Least One Person Shot At NC High School

Winston-Salem, NC – At least one student was shot at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday afternoon and the suspected 15-year-old gunman is not yet in custody.

Dispatchers received the first call from school resource officers about the shooting at the high school located in the 300-block of Petree Road at about 12 noon on Wednesday, WXII reported.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies confirmed that at least one person had been shot on the high school’s property.

No information has been released about the wounded person’s condition, WXII reported.

Authorities have not said whether the victim was a student.

The school immediately went into lockdown after multiple shots were fired, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department have identified the suspected gunman as 15-year-old Maurice Treyvon Evans.

Polices said Evans was wearing a black jacket, a yellow T-shirt, black sneakers, and blue jeans with tears in the front, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Mount Tabor students were being evacuated to the Robinhood Road YMCA and authorities cautioned parents not to try to go to the high school, WXII reported.

