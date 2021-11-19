Manhunt for 2 Cops Who Kidnapped Children Tragically Ends With Cops & Kids Shot to Death

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Cockeysville, MD — Earlier this week, two disgraced cops kidnapped two children, ages 6 and 7, before carjacking a woman and going on days long violent crime spree. The incident sparked a massive manhunt which ended in a tragedy Thursday night. During a traffic stop, both disgraced cops and the kidnapped children were killed.

During a press conference on Thursday, Elena Russo, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police, stated that all four of them had been shot. One child was still alive at the scene but after being medivacked to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear who fired the bullets that killed all four occupants, but state police claim an investigation is now underway.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan referenced the incident in a statement on Twitter Thursday night, calling it a “horrific tragedy.”

We are grieving tonight over the unfathomable loss of two innocent children in what is clearly a horrific tragedy and heinous crime. Maryland State Police have begun what will be a thorough investigation into today’s events. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 19, 2021

According to police, disgraced and recently fired Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa and suspended officer Tia Bynum set off a massive manhunt this week. Police said Vicosa kidnapped his two children at gunpoint after violently attacking his ex-wife.

“She was assaulted there violently, and she was there for over 24 hours, possibly more. She reported to us there were guns involved — multiple guns, multiple calibers, long rifles and handguns. There was some drug use going on at the home,” York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger said, urging Vicosa and Bynum before they were killed, to “Do the right thing” and bring back the children.

Sadly, however, that did not happen. Instead Vicosa and Bynum launched a crime spree, carjacking a woman, kidnapping a man, and nearly killing another woman while stealing her camper and using it as a hideout.

“It was very terrifying,” the victim who owned the camper said. “He came out of the camper and he had a towel wrapped around him … He had the gun on me. I stood right there and I (held my hands up) … He wanted to tie me. ‘Anything in the camper to tie you up?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t.’ I said, ‘Take my car’ (and) got my keys, gave them to him.”

“The way it happened is unbelievable. He drove that car through the woods and brought it up along here and in the canal he went,” said the woman’s husband, Ron.

During the situation, Vicosa reportedly told the woman that he didn’t like the way the girls’ mother was treating them, before he left the woman alone with his two daughters to get his phone from the car that was partially submerged in the nearby canal.

“I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ I thought, ‘OK, I have a shotgun.’ So, I loaded the shotgun and I came up to the little girls and had the shotgun to the side. I said, ‘Is your daddy going to hurt me?’ She said, ‘No, my daddy is nice,’” the woman said.

The woman then left the children outside and ran in her house and locked the door. Vicosa then left in the woman’s car.

“We are worried about the kids. That’s the sad part, the girls, you know? What’s going to happen, you know?” Ron said.

Unfortunately, less than 48 hours later, we know exactly what happened to them.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop once their vehicle was spotted on Thursday night. During that attempted stop however, the car ended up running off the road before stopping on a fence line.

According to CBS Baltimore:

Russo said state troopers were unable to make contact with anyone in the car. Around 2:30 p.m., crisis negotiators made another attempt but were unsuccessful. Responders reportedly couldn’t make out what was happening inside the car because of a “thick layer of smoke” in the interior. Police opened the passenger-side door and found a female driver in the front and three passengers, a man and two children in the back, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police refused to say whether or not they exchanged fire with the vehicle or if they even shot.

Tia Bynum was in the front seat of the car and Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters. Police said all four of them have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

“This is a complex incident. It is going to take time,” Russo said. “We are really working hard to understand what occurred.”

If police were the ones who killed these two children during the standoff, it would not be the first time this happened. In May, we reported on a similarly tragic kidnapping story in which police opened fire on a car, killing both the father and the infant inside.

Free Thought Project