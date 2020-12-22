Manhunt Intensifies For Koby Francis After Shooting Of McKeesport Officer Geriasimos Athans

MSN

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The manhunt continues today for Koby Francis, who Allegheny County Police say is a “danger to the community” after shooting a McKeesport police officer on Sunday.

According to court paperwork, Francis, 22, is accused of shooting Officer Geriasimos Athans, who is 32-years-old and is a four-year veteran of the McKeesport Police Department.

“We strongly encourage him [Francis] to turn himself in so he can face justice,” said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough at a Monday morning news conference.

A warrant is out for Francis’ arrest on charges of criminal attempt homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

The situation started just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with Francis being served a “Protection from Abuse” order at the McKeesport Police station.

According to the criminal complaint, it was just a short time later when police were called to Harrison Village where “Francis was attempting to get his infant child from a relative who was babysitting.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/there-is-a-danger-to-the-community-manhunt-intensifies-for-koby-francis-after-shooting-of-mckeesport-officer-geriasimos-athens/ar-BB1c78Mp