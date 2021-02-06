Feb 1, 2021
I made this short video with an audio broadcast of Mordechai Sones; so that I could pass on the information that many people here in Israel have been dying after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. But none of this information seems to be making it into the mainline media. I am calling on everyone to pray and seek the Lord to have this evil thing stopped immediately.
One thought on “Many Dying In Israel after Receiving Vaccine”
Makes wonder what the hell is really going on here, so many goddamn lies everywhere.
have you ever heard so many fkd up names in your life? Strange man..