Maria Bartiromo: “I Know Biden’s on the Phone All the Time with Obama and I’m Hearing He’s Running Things from Behind the Scenes”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Charlie Kirk and Christian Walker joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning to discuss the increasing radicalism of the Biden administration.

During the conversation Bartiromo mentioned something she’s heard from her sources, “I know Biden’s on the phone all the time with Obama and I’m hearing he’s running things from behind the scenes.”

Of course, this is what we all suspected.

Joe Biden is no condition to order his own meal let alone run the United States.

Gateway Pundit