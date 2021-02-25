Stamford Advocate – by Katie Shepard
WASHINGTON – After a contentious debate on the Equality Act, which would extend civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community, Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., on Wednesday raised a transgender pride flag outside her office – which happens to sit directly across from the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of the bill’s most vocal opponents.
“Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,'” Newman, who has a transgender daughter, wrote on Twitter with a video of her hanging the flag. “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
One thought on “Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for attacking colleague’s transgender child”
these people.. lots n lots of people are gonna die because of the fallacy of civil rights. I’ve only been awake and aware of the truth of rights vs privileges and immunities since 2015. (thank you Henry) but even when I was young that term just didn’t set right with me.. i wrote a poem back when I thought I could be a writer when Clarence Thomas was being confirmed. whatever year that was. in it I had a line about … the Bill of Rights .. it’s just a list.. of maybes and mights.. I knew I knew but didn’t know what I know.. when they muddy the waters like that.. it makes it hard to talk about. you can’t convince someone that their “civil rights” already exist and that they already and always apply to EVERYBODY!!