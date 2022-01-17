Marxist Los Angeles DA George Gascón Charges 26-Year-Old Transgender as Juvenile in Sex Assault of 10-Year-Old Girl

Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is under fire for charging a 26-year-old transgender (bio male) as a juvenile after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

In 2014, 17-year-old James Tubbs grabbed a 10-year-old girl by the throat at a Denny’s in Palmdale, California and sexually assaulted her in a bathroom stall.

Since the sexual assault in 2014, James Tubbs ‘transitioned’ to Hannah Tubbs and is now 26 years old.

Gascón doesn’t want to send Tubbs to jail because he fears he will be victimized and assaulted over his gender identity.

Tubbs, who also has a history of being arrested for battery and drug possession, will not be charged as an adult and will likely be sentenced to house arrest.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing criticisms after a 26-year-old transgender woman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl, and faces sentencing of a short stay in a juvenile detention center or probation. “It’s useless to catch criminals like [Hannah Tubbs] if we don’t follow through and seek justice for victims such as the 10-year-old girl [she] sexually assaulted. She bears the burden of a lifetime of trauma,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, told the Los Angeles Times. “[She] will be offered therapeutic interventions under the auspices of ‘restorative justice’ … and possibly granted only probation or parole. Where is the justice for [her] young victim and her family?”

Recall, George Gascón announced radical policy changes shortly after he was elected in late 2020:

1) End cash bail by January 2021

2) Conviction integrity unit

3) No death penalty

4) Felony charging no longer seeking enhancements i.e. gang affiliation

5) Juveniles will not be tried as adults

6) Use-of-force review board to reopen fatal officer-involved shooting cases going back to 2012!

Gascón was previously the DA of San Francisco and absolutely turned that place into a hellhole.

Now Gascón is destroying what’s left of Los Angeles, a city already struggling with authoritarian lockdowns, Covid passports and record number of homeless people.

