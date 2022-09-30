Marxist New Zealand PM Labels Internet Freedom and Free Speech a “Weapon of War” in This Week’s UN Speech

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

New Zealand communist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labeled internet freedom a “weapon of war” in her most recent UN speech before the General Assembly this week.

Leftist Ardern, who ruled her country like a 20th Century despot during the COVID pandemic, called out for a new type of internet with “rules and transparency.”

In the next breath, she says she “values free speech so highly.” She is the typical leftist elitist leader in the world today. And she insists on giving Communist Justin Trudeau a run for his money.

Jacinda Ardern asked, “How do you tackle climate change if people don’t believe it exists?”

And, “How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld when they are subjected to hateful and dangerous ideology?”

Ardern does not understand the concept of human rights she pretends to promote.

She really is the worst.

Via Free Media NZ and Catturd2:

PM Jacinda Ardern calls internet freedom a “weapon of war” in most recent UN speech. Calls for a new type of internet with “rules and transparency”.

“How do you tackle climate change if people don’t believe it exists”.

Source: https://t.co/ZaBdZq6N0U pic.twitter.com/c0V66jEvfG — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) September 28, 2022

Gateway Pundit