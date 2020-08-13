Mask Control: Prove Coronavirus Exists!

A disease with no symptoms is not a disease. According to the Illuminati, the contagion is humanity.

“What is REALLY going on is the PLANNED economic collapse to usher in the tyrannical one-world government, which you are helping by complying with orders that have NO BASIS IN REALITY and are, in fact, specifically designed to make people sicker, both physically and mentally/spiritually.”

Here are a few very basic questions for those who advocate wearing masks:

1) Please provide proof that what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19) actually exists. Proof MUST include actual evidence that the virus has actually been isolated, positively identified, and then successfully used to infect a healthy volunteer (the standard protocol using Koch’s postulates).

2) Please provide proof that any of the tests being used actually identify whether someone has what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19). Proof MUST include actual evidence of what these tests actually test for, and how whatever is being tested for proves one does or doesn’t have this alleged virus. Proof must also include the expected number of false positives and false negatives the test(s) produce, and how those two designations are determined.

3) Please provide proof that what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19) can actually be spread through contact with bodily fluids of any kind. Proof MUST include actual evidence showing healthy volunteers being infected by those alleged to have what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19).

4) Please provide proof that wearing a mask can actually stop any viral size particle from going through the mask in either direction. Proof MUST include a comparison of the size of the weave of the fabric used for the mask, relative to the size of the alleged viral particle.

If you can’t provide any proof of these things, then please stop pretending to know what you’re talking about.

The one-world government has a stated goal of reducing the world’s population by over 90% through wars and vaccines. Why would anyone in their right-mind help them do that? Why would anyone in their right-mind continually help the very sick (crazy) people who intend to steal everything from the rest of us before torturing us and murdering us?

IF everyone stopped wearing their WORTHLESS masks, it would send the CORRECT message to the puppet politicians and their money-masters that no one is going to fall for their nonsense anymore BEFORE they murder BILLIONS as they’ve told us they’re going to do.

The life you save could be your own or someone you love.

For Christ’s sake, THINK about what you’re doing.

