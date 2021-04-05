Mask Recall in Canadian Schools and Daycares Due to Lung Damage Potential; Wearers “felt like they were swallowing cat hair”

Activist Post – by BN Frank

COVID-19 concerns have led to recommendations and mandates that many believe have been and continue to be unsafe, invasive, extreme, ineffective, and unnecessary. This includes mandated mask wearing among people of all ages.

Warnings about potentially toxic materials in face masks are not new. A recall was recently issued in Canada because of that grave possibility.

From CBC:

Potentially toxic masks distributed in schools and daycares in Quebec Grey and blue SNN200642 masks should no longer be used, warn Quebec and Ottawa One model of mask distributed to Quebec schools and daycares may be dangerous for the lungs as they could contain a potentially toxic material, according to a directive sent out by the provincial government on Friday. Radio-Canada has obtained documents showing Health Canada warned of the potential for “early pulmonary toxicity” from the SNN200642 masks which are made in China and sold and distributed by Métallifer, a Quebec-based manufacturer. “If you have this type of mask in stock, we ask that you stop distributing them and keep them in a safe place now,” the provincial government says in the directive that was sent by three ministries: education, families and higher education. Some daycare educators had been suspicious of these grey and blue masks for a while because they felt like they were swallowing cat hair while wearing them, Radio-Canada has learned. Health Canada conducted a preliminary risk assessment which revealed a potential for early lung damage associated with inhalation of microscopic graphene particles. Graphene is a strong, very thin material that is used in fabrication, but it can be harmful to lungs when inhaled and can cause long-term health problems. … Back in December, the Quebec government revealed that masks it had been distributing for months to more than 15,000 daycares across the province did not meet safety standards, and daycare staff were ordered to stop using them. Between May and November, the ministry distributed 31.1 million MC9501 masks throughout the network to protect staff from COVID-19, but they were determined to be unfit for use. Read full article

The above report is especially concerning as Canada has been increasingly strict with mask requirements in some areas, even for babies … outside.

A Guelph mother says she was following public health advice when she was asked to leave the premises of a nearby ski hill for not putting a mask on her 13-month-old son. Rebecca Adam said she was picking up a ski badge on Sunday at Chicopee in Kitchener for her three-and-a-half year old daughter’s upcoming lessons. “At the entrance I got turned down because my baby didn’t have on a mask,” said Adam. “I told her under two, Ontario law is no masks. She said it didn’t matter.” At no time were Adam and her son indoors. She said people were only allowed to line up outside and that everyone was physically distanced.

Masks in general have been called into question regardless of overtly toxic materials, particularly with long-term use. One study revealed a possible link to cancerous outcomes:

A recent study in the journal Cancer Discovery found that inhalation of harmful microbes can contribute to advanced stage lung cancer in adults. Long-term use of face masks may help breed these dangerous pathogens. Microbiologists agree that frequent mask wearing creates a moist environment in which microbes are allowed to grow and proliferate before entering the lungs. Those foreign microbes then travel down the trachea and into two tubes called the bronchi until they reach small air sacks covered in blood vessels called alveoli. “The lungs were long thought to be sterile, but we now know that oral commensals–microbes normally found in the mouth–frequently enter the lungs due to unconscious aspirations.” – Leopoldo Segal, Study Author and Director of the Lung Microbiome Program and Associate Professor of Medicine at New York University Grossman School of Medicine

Activist Post