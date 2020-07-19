Mask Up America | “You Have My Respect” | Morgan Freeman

Jul 16, 2020
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo launched the national “Mask Up America” education and awareness campaign to urge all Americans to wear a mask while in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Jane Rosenthal, producer and CEO Tribeca Enterprises, produced the series of spots with Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, Ellen Pompeo and Jeffrey Wright used their voices and talent to promote the message and increase awareness.
