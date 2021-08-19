Mask Wars 2021

I was in Las Vegas yesterday, stopped in McDonald’s.🍔🍟🥤🙄🤷🏼♂️ There were large signs in English & Español on the door that stated MASKS REQUIRED. The manager lady politely stared at me and pushed towards me a box of masks on the counter & hesitatingly asked “would you like a mask?” At least, to their credit , the masks were individually wrapped & she did not touch them, (as many mask-police psychos do, violating every mask protocol by handling the masks with their bare grubby fingers, standing much less than ‘6 feet distance,’ I might add.🙄🤦🏼♂️😒)
I started a specific method last year when dealing with this type scenario. I’m sort of a loud, hyper, confrontational type person, so I had to purposefully train myself to try to be calm in these situations. The calm, confident person generally wins.
So I use my fake (contrived) quiet meek, timid humble voice (which is beyond hilarious if you knew me 🤭😅) & I sort of stutter & say “i… I have a medical exemption.” (Which I do.)
It never fails that they can’t hear me, (on purpose) and without fail they politely & delicately lean closer to me and ask “WHAT?”
I then say it again. It’s worked 100% of the time, so far, this year.
Every time, they react with awkward silence, don’t mention the mask again, and proceed with our transaction. ☺🙏🏻
The old adage ‘you get more with honey then vinegar’ is not always applicable, but my purposeful practice at this game is quite amusing and very effective.
I have a whole slew of videos I recorded on my phone from last year where I was so pissed, angry, ranting & raving, insulting, both sides raising their voice, over this mask issue. It was very frustrating & disheartening, usually with non-productive results.
My “fake quiet voice tactic,” 🤭😅 while 100% contrived, works great. I then order my food & get the heck out of there.
I do still always have my phone ready to record just in case, I know my local, state & federal laws on this matter of reasonable accommodation for those with a medical condition, and will record the situation as evidence and take appropriate legal action if necessary.
How has your experience been?
As a reminder: Here Fr. James Altman of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin preaches: “God Gave Us A Brain, Let Us Use It.” https://youtu.be/cGuD8Hx1rxo
He says “The entire premise of this facemask order is a Godless, diabolical farce. A Godless dehumanizing lie, this imposition of restrictions.” 😇🙏
Here’s another must-hear homily by Fr. Altman, ‘FEAR-demic: Trust God, not men. https://youtu.be/lVj_zejxIRo
This person does not have to worry about the effects of wearing a mask, the toxic food he is consuming will kill him.