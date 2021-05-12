This 53-year old guy who’s always been healthy reports from a hospital bed what 13 months of forced masking for 8 hours a day to keep his job has done to him.. sad!
Bonus vid: “Are there metals in the jab?”
The “vaccine” manufacturers are exempt from lawsuits. I wouldn’t be surprised if those enforcing mask mandates are also granted immunity from all lawsuits. More and more cases of illnesses and other negative consequences of prolonged mask wearing are going to start rising since it’s already been over a year.
Adults and children are dropping like flies, these tyrannical feces pinchers have many conned into thinking that there really is a Covid 19, and they wear these DEATH masks religiously, 24/7 it seems.
I’m really concerned about the children, the goddamn traitor ass parents have them brainwashed.
I ask this of our people, I have traveled maskless over 120,000 miles since this time last year, have visited over 144 cities while doing my job, have shook the hands of hundreds of our people across this country, WHY AM I NOT SICK?
May a higher power help the stupid among us..