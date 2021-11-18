Masked DoorDash Driver Wore A Face Diaper, But …

A DoorDash food delivery driver obediently wore her face-diaper to “keep our community safe” from germs, yet she took a dump in this Brentwood, California apartment lobby, which was caught on surveillance video.

The customer later posted images from the video on Twitter and complained that DoorDash corporate refused to pay for cleanup.

Door Dash replied on Twitter, telling the customer “Hello, Lisa! We cannot apologize enough for this happening. The actions of the Dasher were completely uncalled for. Allow us to make sure we get this addressed. Send over a DM with your email and phone number so we can make this situation right. -Nancy”

The DoorDash website covid section states states:

“The latest on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

We’re committed to the safety and well-being of our community. As we monitor the COVID-19 situation, we are taking active steps to ensure the safety and well-being of customers, Dashers and the local businesses and communities impacted. Mask Policy In order to protect the safety of all users of the DoorDash and Caviar platforms, as of August 31, all Dashers, Merchants, and Customers who use DoorDash and/or Caviar must wear a face covering or mask while they are interacting with other platform users. This includes while deliveries are handed off from Merchants to Dashers or to Customers, and while deliveries are handed off from Dashers to Customers. Face covering can be made of cloth, should cover your face from the bridge of your nose down to your chin, and be secured to your face. Surgical masks or N95 respirators are not required. DoorDash is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its community during this critical time in public health. Scroll down to learn more about what else we’re doing to promote the well-being of all of our users.”

