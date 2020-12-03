Maskless Shopper At Morgan Hill Target Arrested For Pulling Gun On Employees

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A man who was confronted at a Target store in Morgan Hill about not wearing a mask was arrested after brandishing what appeared to be a handgun from his pocket, police said.

Morgan Hill police said officers were dispatched to the Target store at 1061 Cochrane Rd. at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a man with a gun inside the store.

Officers who arrived learned that after a man entered the store without a mask and two female employees went up to him to ask him to put on a mask.

Police said a verbal confrontation followed with the suspect seeming to be agitated and who then grabbed what looked like a gun out of his pocket. The employees, fearing for their safety, backed away and called 911. The suspect stayed in the store as police responded to the scene.

Officers found the man inside the store and took him into custody without incident. However, there was no gun found in his possession, and officers who searched the store did not find a weapon.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Mohamud Abdalla. He was later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Morgan Hill police said investigators believe Abdalla discarded the weapon somewhere inside the store and were working on obtaining security camera video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Morgan Hill Police Sergeant Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or bill.norman@morganhill.ca.gov.

