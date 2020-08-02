Masks make us slaves’: thousands march in Berlin anti-lockdown protest





Aug 1, 2020

Up to 17,000 people, including libertarians and anti-vaccination activists, have marched in Berlin to protest against Germany’s coronavirus regulations. Many flouted guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing as they accused the government of ‘stealing our freedom’.

While Germany had initial success in containing the virus, infections are rising and its R number has risen above one.