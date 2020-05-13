Mass gatherings with picnics and live music hosted by anti-vaxxing group are advertised in cities across UK for Saturday as police urge public NOT to attend

Daily Mail

Police have warned people across Britain not to attend mass gatherings which have been advertised on fliers promising picnics and live music in cities across the UK this Saturday.

At least eight events are said to have been organised by an anti-vaxxing group called UK Freedom Movement which claims the coronavirus lockdown is illegal.

Many of the group organisers appear to be conspiracy theorists who question how serious a threat coronavirus poses, and are angry at the imposition of lockdown rules.

The gatherings have been promoted on flyers in London, Southampton, Nottingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Plymouth and Barnstaple in Devon

In the posters circulating on social media over the past few days, the organisers have boasted that the events will be the ‘largest mass gathering since the lockdown’.

The legitimacy of the flyers has not yet been verified, but police forces across the UK are taking them seriously, with Nottinghamshire saying it has ‘contingency’ plans in place and Hampshire confirming it is ‘reviewing’ information it has received.

