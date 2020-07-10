Massachusetts man pulls gun on maskless man in Walgreens parking lot amid coronavirus mask order: Police

Boston Herald – by Rick Sobey

A 59-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a man in a Walgreens parking lot because he did not wear a mask inside the store amid the coronavirus mask order, Bridgewater Police said on Wednesday.

Todd Goulston, of East Bridgewater, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Bridgewater Police on July 3 at around 5:20 p.m. responded to Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 4 Central Square, for a report of two men arguing inside the store. The argument was about one of the men not wearing a mask.

The squabble continued into the parking lot where Goulston is accused of pulling out a gun from his car and pointing it at the man who had not been wearing a mask, police said. Goulston then got into his car and left.

The man who had not been wearing a mask, a 30-year-old Abington man, was not injured, police said.

Police later identified Goulston, and arrested him at his home with the assistance of the East Bridgewater Police Department.

After being placed into custody, Goulston complained of a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital. Police seized his license to carry a firearm and firearms from his home.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus emergency order, people entering stores in Massachusetts are required to wear masks.

