Massive Blackout in Iran Days After Similar Reports from Pakistan, Vatican

IBT – by Johnlee Varghese

There are multiple reports of a massive power outage that is being reported across Iran, sparking conspiracy theories of a covert op for their alleged involvement in the American elections.

Several videos are being posted online claiming that there has been a massive blackout in various cities of Iran. The videos show streets, apartment complexes, factories, and highways without electricity.

A video posted on YouTube citing local reports claimed that massive blackouts have hit various cities in Iran. Heating systems and traffic lights are down across the country.

There, however, has not been an official statement on the blackouts from the Iranian regime.

Several Pro-Trump supporters on social media users have now sparked a theory that the blackouts may have been a covert operation.

“So it’s a coincidence that Pakistan, Vatican, and Iran have all had blackouts this week and they are the three countries that interfere in our election?,” a Twitter user said.

Social media users also pointed out the timing of the blackouts that coincided with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement in which he said that Al-Qaeda has a new home base in Iran.

“Al-Qaeda has a new home base. It is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said in a speech at the National Press Club.

“I would say Iran is indeed the new Afghanistan – as the key geographic hub for al-Qaeda – but it’s actually worse,” he said. “Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime’s protection.”

Vatican blackout was trending on Twitter earlier this week after conspiracy theories connected it to Italy’s involvement in the US presidential election 2020.

A Twitter user, @Remaining33 even went to the extent of claiming that the Vatican blackout was the result of a leaked document.

A user also posted, which was claimed to be a sworn affidavit that revealed that Italy was involved in the US election fraud and tampered with the American election results.

Meanwhile, the power outage in Pakistan is being blamed on a “technical glitch” that plunged several cities in Pakistan including the capital, Islamabad into darkness. Following the outage, internet connectivity in the country also reportedly had collapsed.

Pakistan’s Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that a technical fault caused the grid to automatically shut down. He, however, added that there was no clarity as to what exactly caused the power outage, reported VOA News.

