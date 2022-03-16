Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

Breitbart – by Joshua Caplan

A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending black smoke that was so thick that it reportedly registered on the weather radar.

The distribution center, located northwest of Indianapolis, caught on fire before 1:30 P.M. local time. Photos shared by Plainfield Fire Department showing the building’s roof on fire, WHIO reported.

Photos and video of the fire were shared to social media:

BREAKING NEWS: Plainfield Walmart Distribution Center up in flames. Story via IndyStar.com—> https://t.co/yEfEU5f5UH pic.twitter.com/4I0TQ3JeBl — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) March 16, 2022

Video continued pic.twitter.com/2zDffBbf4Q — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) March 16, 2022

#BREAKING: Plume of smoke pouring into the sky here in #Plainfield as firefighters continue to battle a massive fire at a Walmart Distribution Center. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/KBpqKcVzbu — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) March 16, 2022

A fire at the wal-mart distribution center in Plainfield is impacting surrounding neighborhoods. Stick with ⁦@wrtv⁩ for the updates. pic.twitter.com/LppMsghd96 — Kelsey Anderson (@kanderson_WRTV) March 16, 2022

The Terminal Doppler Radar @ Indianapolis has a unique, detailed view of the Wal-Mart distribution fire's smoke via @RadarOmega 3D radar. #inwx pic.twitter.com/xyvX1l97Y3 — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) March 16, 2022

Plume disbursement from the Walmart Distribution Fire on Terminal Radar near Indianapolis International Airport #13weather pic.twitter.com/6zXAtE3Fqu — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) March 16, 2022

No injuries have been reported at this time.

