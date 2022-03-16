Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

Breitbart – by Joshua Caplan

A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, sending black smoke that was so thick that it reportedly registered on the weather radar.

The distribution center, located northwest of Indianapolis, caught on fire before 1:30 P.M. local time. Photos shared by Plainfield Fire Department showing the building’s roof on fire, WHIO reported.

Photos and video of the fire were shared to social media:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

https://www.breitbart.com/local/2022/03/16/video-massive-fire-breaks-out-at-walmart-distribution-center-near-indianapolis/

3 thoughts on “Massive Fire Breaks out at Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*