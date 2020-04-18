Massive Gun Control Bill Filed in DC

Guns in the News – by Tim Brown

While America is on lockdown across the country, radical socialists in Washington, D.C. are working overtime to advance the biggest gun control bill in American history!

You might think that with the Dow plummeting 35% percent in the last month and with America facing the potential of 20% unemployment in the coming weeks, that these people would have more pressing things to do.

But make no mistake, the crazed leftists in Washington, D.C. are willing to do whatever it takes to try to destroy our heritage of freedom!



That’s why — while the entire country is distracted –Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Hank Johnson have introduced the nastiest gun control bill in American history.

We will be breaking this bill down in the coming days, but you should know H.R. 5717/S. 3254 is the ‘kitchen sink’ of gun control bills.

If passed, this legislation would:

>>> Create a national permit to buy a gun

>>> Establish a nationwide gun registry

>>> Institute a national ‘Red Flag Gun Seizures’ law

>>> Ban virtually every semi-automatic rifle in America

>>> Make it a felony to buy a ‘high capacity’ magazine

>>> Tax guns at 30% and ammo at 50%

>>> Put you in jail for buying more than 1 gun a month

>>> Force you to lock up your firearms at all times

>>> Criminalize the sale of firearms to adults under 21

>>> Ban the sale of suppressors

>>> Make it a crime to build a firearm in your own home

And that’s just the start, as this gun control monstrosity is a whopping 111 pages long!