MASSIVE ILLEGAL CARAVAN Marches Through Mexico with “Joe Biden Is for All” Sign on Way to Open US Border

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Another massive caravan of illegal aliens from numerous countries is crossing into Tapachulu, Mexico this weekend.

The migrants are carrying a “Joe Biden is for all” sign.

The migrants were also filmed stepping on the US flag they are carrying.

They are anxious to receive all of the freebies from the Biden government as they make their way to the open US border.

Like their leftist handlers, the migrants don’t have a problem stepping on the US flag.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend:

