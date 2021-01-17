Massive Migrant Caravan From Honduras Busts Through Guatemala Border en Route to US

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Another migrant caravan has formed in Honduras in anticipation of a Biden Administration.

According to Center for Immigration Studies, the new caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Friday and is hoping to reach ‘paradise’ (United States) by January 20th.

Footage of the massive caravan heading to the US advancing toward Guatemala from Honduras was released on Friday evening:

EARLIER: A new migrant caravan headed for the United States advances towards Guatemala from Naco, Honduras. pic.twitter.com/NdCXTotJpw — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2021

The Honduran migrants busted through the Guatemala border on Saturday.

Migrants overwhelmed the border security and trampled each other as they ran through the checkpoint.

WATCH:

@GuilleCastilloR reclama espacio como vice, pero cuando le toca hacerse valer como el responsable de la autoridad migratoria, guarda el silencio de los inútiles.

Ataca la institucionalidad de la presidencia, pero es incapaz de asumir postura y tomar decisiones cuando corresponde pic.twitter.com/UblFBu0lZB — Ricardo Mendez Ruiz (@RMendezRuiz) January 16, 2021

Mexico is reportedly preparing for the new migrant caravan by beefing up security at its border with Guatemala.

Mexico is strengthening its border with Guatemala as a migrant caravan heads to the United States from Honduras. pic.twitter.com/vRExbXj5vd — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

Gateway Pundit