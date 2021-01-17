Massive Migrant Caravan From Honduras Busts Through Guatemala Border en Route to US

Another migrant caravan has formed in Honduras in anticipation of a Biden Administration.

According to Center for Immigration Studies, the new caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Friday and is hoping to reach ‘paradise’ (United States) by January 20th.

Footage of the massive caravan heading to the US advancing toward Guatemala from Honduras was released on Friday evening:

The Honduran migrants busted through the Guatemala border on Saturday.

Migrants overwhelmed the border security and trampled each other as they ran through the checkpoint.

Mexico is reportedly preparing for the new migrant caravan by beefing up security at its border with Guatemala.

  1. It was always hard to look at clips like these but now it’s even more so because of the suffering our people are enduring. Tent cities, homelessness, jobs lost, hunger. To watch this illegal invasion, which is egged on and funded by the global communists, moving full-speed-ahead while we are falling apart, suffering, is like watching the trampling of one’s own mother.

