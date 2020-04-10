Maui Police Will Use Drones for Public Announcement Capabilities

The Maui Police Department announced that it will be utilizing its Drone Unit to make public announcements, reminding people of the stay-at-home county and state orders currently in place.

According to Maui police, the drone unit will be used in addition to foot and all-terrain vehicle patrols on beaches.

The department continues to educate, warn, reprimand, cite and even arrest members of the community and visitors for violating Rules and Orders set forth by the Proclamations of Governor David Ige and Mayor Mike Victorino.

Over a six day period ending on Monday, police had issued more than 100 citations and made six arrests for violations related COVID-19 enforcement efforts.

