Maui update

Haven’t emailed you any Maui updates in a while. I’ve been so thoroughly disgusted with the whole situation here.

The Maui Mayor opened the beaches a few weeks ago, then last week BANNED UMBRELLAS at the beach! No tents, easy-ups, umbrellas, or shade structures of any kind allowed. I never go to the beach without my umbrella, so the beach is out for me.

I really believe this is because the umbrellas could block the overhead surveillance drones from identifying us. The Mayor argues that shade structures encourage large gatherings. Makes no sense. My umbrella covers 1 person, maybe 2 at most.

The Govoner lifted the inter-island 14-day quarantine last month, then last week reinstated it for travel to any island other than Oahu. So if I fly to Oahu, no quarantine, but coming back to Maui (or any other island) I have to quarantine for 14 days. Of course this is about the economy on Oahu being allowed to operate hotels, rental cars, shopping, dining, etc for inter-island travelers, but no other island is allowed to do the same.

The more this goes on the LESS SENSE the law-breakers, (I mean makers) make.