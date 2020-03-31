Maui Update: Sunbathing and Lounging at the Beach Outlawed!

In the Mayor’s own words, “sunbathing is a no-no”.

Beach activities allowed:

Swimming, surfing, paddle-boarding, or fishing for food.

Must maintain 6 ft social distancing if engaging in these activities.

Not sure if “walking” on the beach is banned. Solitary walking is still permitted, just not sure where.

NO private (in home) or public social gatherings of ANY number are allowed, outside a single household.

All Inter-island flights are now under mandatory 14-day quarantine, effective through April 30.

All visitors and returning residents under madatory 14-day quarantine, effective through April 30.

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/03/31/mauis-mayor-surfing-or-paddling-is-fine-lounging-beach-is-not/