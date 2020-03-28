Maui Update

Maui has at least 6 more weeks of this insane lockdown! The Mayor will not stop until he has given all the healthy people heart attacks or strokes over his shocking level of stupidity and “king” syndrome method of ruling the peons.

Maui Mayor wants to release jailed inmates into the community – for the criminal’s safety! BAN tourists, but release criminals.

https://mauinow.com/2020/03/26/effort-underway-to-id-certain-inmates-for-release-amid-covid-19-concerns/

The Maui Police Department published a list of out-of-stock items at local stores. Really? They have nothing else to do? If you try to view this link on a cell phone or tablet, good luck. The print is the size of a virus.

https://mauinow.com/2020/03/27/list-of-out-of-stock-items-at-maui-stores-as-of-9-a-m-on-friday-march-27/

So many people have completely bought into the lie. They are not looking at the big picture, that this was a planned event, with extremely lucrative consequences for the usual few.