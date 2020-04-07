Maui Walmart – No Thread, Fabric, Notions

Went to Walmart today for some black fabric for a project and there is NO fabric left except netting.
No Thread.
Barely any notions left.
What’s with people hoarding thread? Is this for all the masks they are making? Gees………..
