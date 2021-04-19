Maxine Waters DEMANDS RIOTS if Chauvin isn’t convicted of murder: ‘Make SURE they know we mean BUSINESS’

The Right Scoop – by Fred T

Last night Democrat hero Rep. Maxine Waters was on the streets in Minneapolis among the crowds of protesters, activists, and rioters. She didn’t call for calm or reason, she didn’t warn against insurrection. Instead she incited a mob.

The people interviewing her asked her repeatedly what people should do, saying that nothing has been done to protect people from police and that George Floyd has woken up the people and opened their eyes. They asked her several times what she advises the crowd to do if Chauvin is not found guilty.

And each time she said people have to stay in the streets. “We’ve got to fight for justice,” she said, with emphasis on the word fight.

But the last time, she bumped it up a notch.

“We’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted

You remember Maxine’s previous call for violence and incitement of mobs, I am sure.

This is textbook incitement. But the people who said that Trump explicitly calling for peaceful protest is somehow incitement won’t call Maxine’s comments that.

