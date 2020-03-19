Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as New York City’s hospitals face a shortage

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City is taking up Elon Musk on his offer to produce ventilators to assist hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet Wednesday that “we will make ventilators if there is a shortage” and asked which hospitals were facing shortages. As coronavirus cases rise in the US, hospitals could soon run out of ventilators used to support people experiencing respiratory problems from the virus.

Nate Silver, the editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, had pointed out on Twitter that New York and Seattle were in need of ventilators.

De Blasio replied: “New York City is buying! Our country is facing a drastic shortage and we need ventilators ASAP — we will need thousands in this city over the next few weeks. We’re getting them as fast as we can but we could use your help! We’re reaching out to you directly.”

